Zimbabwe Under-17 Men's Team Learns Cosafa Cup Opponents

Zimbabwe has learned its opponents for the 2025 COSAFA Under-17 Men's Championship, set to take place from September 11 to 20.

Tournament hosts, Zimbabwe have been placed in Group A alongside Mozambique, Comoros, and Eswatini.

Group B features South Africa, Madagascar, Malawi, and defending champions Zambia, while Group C comprises Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, and Lesotho.

This year's edition of the tournament will also serve as the regional qualifier for the 2026 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the Southern African countries.

The top three teams from the tournament will book their places at next year's Under-17 men's AFCON, which will also be an Under-17 World Cup Qualifier for Africa.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that matches will be played at Heart Stadium in Harare and Ngoni Stadium in Norton, the home ground of MWOS FC.