Africa: CAF Women's Champions League - Cosafa Qualifiers - Draw Revealed

6 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the COSAFA zone qualifiers of the 2025 CAF Women's Champions League has been completed. The tournament will take place from 22 to 31 August 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Group A features South African giants and two-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns, alongside Ntopwa FC (Malawi), Beauties FC (Namibia), and Zesco Ndola Girls (Zambia). This will be the first appearance at this stage of the competition for both Beauties FC and Zesco Ndola Girls.

Group B brings together last year's qualifying finalists Gaborone United Ladies FC (Botswana), Young Buffaloes (Eswatini), and Kick4Life (Lesotho).

Group C is headlined by seeded team Herentals Queens (Zimbabwe), who will face CD Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Olympic de Moroni (Comoros).

Competition Format

The group winners from each pool will advance to the semi-finals, joined by the best runner-up. In Group A, which has four teams, results against the fourth-placed side will not count when determining the best second-placed team.

Mamelodi Sundowns have a strong history in the competition, having won the CAF Women's Champions League titles in 2021 and 2023. They've featured in every final tournament to date. In 2022, they lost in the COSAFA final on penalties to Green Buffaloes (Zambia) but still qualified for the continental finals as defending champions. In 2024, they did not participate in the qualifiers, with University of the Western Cape (South Africa) winning the regional tournament.

COSAFA Qualifiers - Group Line-ups for 2025

Group A

  • Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
  • Ntopwa FC (Malawi)
  • Beauties FC (Namibia)
  • Zesco Ndola Girls (Zambia)

Group B

  • Gaborone United Ladies FC (Botswana)
  • Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)
  • Kick4Life (Lesotho)

Group C

  • Herentals Queens (Zimbabwe)
  • CD Costa do Sol (Mozambique)
  • Olympic de Moroni (Comoros)

