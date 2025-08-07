Eritrea: Commitment to Strengthen Participation in National Development Drives

Asmara, 07 August 2025 - During seminars conducted by Eritrean communities in Riyadh and its environs, Saudi Arabia, and Cairo, Egypt, participants expressed their readiness and determination to strengthen organization, participation, and contribution to national development programs.

At the seminar in Riyadh, Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, and Mr. Woldeselasie Gebremedhin, advisor to the Embassy, gave extensive briefings on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

Noting that the current stage Eritrea has reached is the result of the strong resilience and unity of the Eritrean people, the speakers called for conscious and active participation to foil political, diplomatic, and economic hostilities that may arise in the future.

The participants expressed their conviction to further strengthen organization and participation in national affairs, as they have always done.

In the same vein, Mr. Aman Abdelwase'e, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Egypt, and Mr. Mohammednur Idris, Head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Cairo and its environs. The seminar focused on the objective situation in the homeland, consular services, and strengthening organizational capacity.

The participants expressed readiness to strengthen their organizational capacity and contribute actively to national affairs.