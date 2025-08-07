Malawi: 'No Power, No Progress!' - Kazako Challenges Escom to Power Malawi's Future

7 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

ESCOM Board Chairperson Gospel Kazako has sent a strong warning: Malawi's development will remain a dream without reliable and efficiently managed energy.

Speaking after a visit to Tete, Mozambique, to inspect progress on the Mozambique-Malawi Power Interconnection Project, Kazako emphasized that energy is the heartbeat of the nation's growth. He said mismanaging the power sector is not just a setback--it's a serious national threat.

Kazako stressed that electricity is key to unlocking the pillars of Malawi's Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Manufacturing (ATM+M) Strategy. Without it, the vision remains grounded. He called for urgent reforms at ESCOM, including improving operations, cleaning up procurement systems, and embracing modern energy technologies like grid-forming solutions to attract independent power producers.

He also underlined the need for a complete shift in how customer service is handled, noting that ESCOM must start putting people first and deliver value that empowers lives. According to Kazako, Malawi's energy solutions must be homegrown, bold, and driven by Malawians who understand the urgency of the moment.

"Without adequate energy, development would be challenging, and mismanaging the energy sector could lead to significant issues for the country," he warned.

On the Mozambican side, project manager Joao Catine revealed that progress had been delayed due to vandalism of key equipment during political unrest, but confirmed that all is now on track. The cross-border power link is expected to be completed next month, marking a major boost to Malawi's power supply and energy stability.

The project, once operational, is set to redefine Malawi's energy landscape and power up a new era of growth.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.