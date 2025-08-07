Malawi: 'No Power, No Progress!' - Kazako Challenges Escom to Power Malawi's Future

ESCOM Board Chairperson Gospel Kazako has sent a strong warning: Malawi's development will remain a dream without reliable and efficiently managed energy.

Speaking after a visit to Tete, Mozambique, to inspect progress on the Mozambique-Malawi Power Interconnection Project, Kazako emphasized that energy is the heartbeat of the nation's growth. He said mismanaging the power sector is not just a setback--it's a serious national threat.

Kazako stressed that electricity is key to unlocking the pillars of Malawi's Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Manufacturing (ATM+M) Strategy. Without it, the vision remains grounded. He called for urgent reforms at ESCOM, including improving operations, cleaning up procurement systems, and embracing modern energy technologies like grid-forming solutions to attract independent power producers.

He also underlined the need for a complete shift in how customer service is handled, noting that ESCOM must start putting people first and deliver value that empowers lives. According to Kazako, Malawi's energy solutions must be homegrown, bold, and driven by Malawians who understand the urgency of the moment.

"Without adequate energy, development would be challenging, and mismanaging the energy sector could lead to significant issues for the country," he warned.

On the Mozambican side, project manager Joao Catine revealed that progress had been delayed due to vandalism of key equipment during political unrest, but confirmed that all is now on track. The cross-border power link is expected to be completed next month, marking a major boost to Malawi's power supply and energy stability.

The project, once operational, is set to redefine Malawi's energy landscape and power up a new era of growth.