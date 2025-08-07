Malawi: CDH Investment Bank Named 2025 Investment Bank of the Year - Again!

CDH Investment Bank has once again reaffirmed its dominance in Malawi's financial landscape, clinching the 2025 Investment Bank of the Year award, presented by the Global Banking Magazine--an esteemed financial publication based in London.

This international recognition celebrates CDH's outstanding achievements in investment banking, financial advisory services, and its strategic role in shaping Malawi's economic development.

Over the past year, CDH Investment Bank has been at the forefront of several high-impact initiatives, including national food security management and raising capital for transformative public and private sector projects. Its forward-thinking approach and innovative financial solutions have made it a trusted partner in Malawi's development journey.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thoko Mkavea expressed deep gratitude for the award, stating, "On behalf of our board and our 102 exceptional team members, I am deeply honored to accept this prestigious award. It reflects not only our strategic innovation but also the passion, resilience, and excellence that defines our people."

Mkavea emphasized that every staff member plays a critical role in delivering the high-impact advisory solutions that have become the bank's trademark. "As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our pledge to create even more value for our clients, partners, and the communities we serve," he said.

CDH Investment Bank was established on April 2, 2012, following the transformation of Continental Discount House Limited, which was founded in 1998. From those early beginnings, the bank has grown into a financial powerhouse known for stability, innovation, and customer-driven excellence.

Mkavea reflected on the bank's journey, saying, "Our founder's vision was to build a specialist institution leading in innovative financial solutions. Today, we are proud of how far we've come and the unique value we continue to offer."

This marks the twelfth time CDH Investment Bank has received the Investment Bank of the Year award, further solidifying its position as Malawi's leading investment bank.

Looking ahead, Mkavea reaffirmed the bank's strategic direction, saying, "We're doubling down on investments in technology, talent, and client-centric innovation to keep raising the bar in Malawi's financial sector. Our aim is to deliver unmatched client experiences while strengthening our competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market."

He also extended heartfelt thanks to the bank's clients for their continued trust and loyalty. "This success belongs to them. Their partnership inspires us to aim higher and keep delivering value," he said.

CDH Investment Bank continues to lead as a beacon of financial strength, innovation, and integrity, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities across Malawi and beyond.