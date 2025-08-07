Zimbabwe: Socialite Enchantress in Court Over Witchcraft Claims - Blames 'Malicious Fabrication' On Bitter Former Maid

Social media personality Melody Natalie Mhandu, popularly known as Enchantress, was on Thursday hauled before a Mbare magistrate accused of casting a spell on her former friend Tatenda Butau.

Mhandu (34) was charged with engaging in practices commonly associated with witchcraft as defined in section 98 (i) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9.23.

She was released unconditionally after briefly appearing in court.

The state alleged that on August 4 and at Churu Farm, Mhandu unlawfully committed the offence by writing Tatenda's name and others on a red cloth which she wrapped around a knife and sprinkled snuff powder before burying it under a muhacha tree in a bid to cast a spell on her.

According to State papers, Mhandu did this with the help of a traditional healer, Christine Matashu, also known as Manjenjenje.

Her former helper, Elizabeth Mharirire, wrote a statement telling the court that Mhandu asked her to accompany her to see Manjenjenje when the ritual was performed.

Mharirire said she later found snuff powder in her room and bathroom before confronting Mhandu about it.

The two had an altercation before she told Mhandu that she could no longer work for her, given the circumstances.

The maid later told Butau that her former employer had bewitched her.

She then accompanied her and her boyfriend to the spot where Mhandu allegedly performed the rituals.

Butau dug up the cloth and knife before she confronted Mhandu.

The matter was also reported to the police.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mhandu denies the allegations.

Through her lawyer, Mhandu said she was never at Churu Farm on August 4 as alleged.

"She will specifically deny putting Tatenda Butau's name or any other name for that purpose on a red cloth as alleged or at all.

"She will deny having wrapped any red cloth with a dagger and snuff powder and burying it underground as alleged or at all.

"She will deny having any intention to harm or realising the real risk or possibility of harming any person as alleged or at all.

"She will tell the court that she does not know any ritualist by whatever name. She never visited any either alone or with any other person as alleged or at all.

"She did not cast any spell on anyone as alleged or at all," read her defence outline.

The lawyer said his client "will tell the court that the charges are a malicious fabrication of a vindictive former maid who is manipulating the current bad blood between the accused and the complainant.

"The former maid had been relieved of her duties and is bitter about it."

Mhandu also said Butau filed the current report as a social media blitz against her and for the purpose of countering a report she made against her at Highlands Police Station on 4 August 2025 under RRB Number 6440490.

"She will also state that the allegations against her do not amount to any practice associated with witchcraft.

"Further, the allegations are vague and embarrassing. They are only meant as a public show for the purposes of causing embarrassment and humiliation of the accused," said the lawyer, praying that the court returns a verdict of not guilty and acquits her of any wrongdoing.