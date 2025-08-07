Sudan: TSC President Visits Wad Al-Noura in Al-Gezira State, Offers Condolences for Its Martyrs

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, visited Wad Al-Noura village in Al-Gezira State on Tuesday, where he offered his condolences for the martyrs of the area, which had been subjected to horrific violations by the Daglo terrorist militia.

His Excellency praised the people of Wad Al-Noura for setting the finest examples of sacrifice and steadfastness, commending their struggle and heroism in defending the nation's pride and dignity.

Al-Burhan stated that the visit fulfilled a previous promise he made to the wounded in the area, and a well-deserved duty to offer condolences to the families of the martyrs, stressing that their pure blood will not be in vain.

General Al-Burhan renewed his pledge to the martyrs to continue to defeat the rebel militias and mercenaries until every inch of Darfur is cleansed, stating that this war will end with the elimination of the last rebel. He added, "We will not lay down our weapons until this rebellion and brutal aggression are eradicated."

His Excellency also saluted the citizens of El-Fashir, Kadugli, Al-Dalang, and Babanusa for their steadfastness, stressing that the armed forces will inevitably reach them, with willing and help of Allah Almighty.

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces pledged to construct and pave the roads in the area and connect them to national roads.

It is noteworthy that the citizens of the area gathered to welcome His Excellency, chanting slogans such as "One Army, One People" and "Al-Burhan... Press Forward.. Al-Burhan... Press Forward"