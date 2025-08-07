South Africa: Snow Could Fall in Parts of Gauteng This Week

Light snow, sleet or rain may hit Gauteng on Wednesday night, with Magaliesburg the most likely spot to see flakes.

Free State and Northern Cape face severe storms with hail, while coastal towns may see dangerous waves.

Gauteng might get some light snow this week, but don't get too excited just yet.

Snow Report says there is a small chance of light snowfall, sleet or rain in the province on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The western areas, including Magaliesburg, are the most likely to see flakes. But forecasters say it's more likely that Gauteng will just get light rain or showers.

Johannesburg last saw snow on 10 July 2023, when parts of the city were covered in white for a few hours.

Since then, there have been a few false alarms. Gauteng was expected to get snow earlier this year, but it never arrived.

This week, a strong weather system is expected to hit the western parts of the country on Wednesday. It will spread cold and wet conditions over the central and eastern areas.

Vox Weather says a mix of rain, snow and soft hail is likely over parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Lesotho.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms in the Free State and eastern Northern Cape. It says hail could damage buildings, cars, farms and livestock.

A second warning is in place for dangerous waves along the coast between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. People are advised to stay away from beaches during the worst of the weather.