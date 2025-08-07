South Africa: Jub Jub Dragged to Court for Dodging R50,000 Debt

Likhona Sukume says Jub Jub only paid back R15,000 of a R50,000 loan and ignored calls before he took legal action.

Others now claim the star owes even more, with one couple saying he failed to repay R200,000 after making empty promises.

Reality TV star and rapper Jub Jub has been accused of failing to pay back money he borrowed for an event last year.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, is being investigated for fraud after claims that he took a R50,000 loan from TikTok user Likhona Sukume in December 2024 and never paid it back in full.

Likhona says Jub Jub promised to repay him using the money from ticket sales. But after only receiving R15,000, he got fed up and went public.

"I tried to call him. When I couldn't reach him, I made a voice note saying I'd take legal action. That's when he sent the R15,000," he told TshisaLIVE.

According to Likhona, Jub Jub then promised to pay the rest once he got his money from Moja Love, the TV channel he works with. But that never happened either.

Frustrated, Likhona took the matter to the Small Claims Court and hand-delivered a letter of demand to a house said to belong to Jub Jub. He was joined by police officers.

The viral TikTok post got people talking. Several others have now come forward, saying they too are waiting for Jub Jub to pay them.

One couple claimed he owes them R200,000. Another said they are still owed from past deals. In total, claims linked to the star are said to be around R120,000.

Likhona has opened a criminal case.

While Jub Jub earlier hinted at taking legal action against Likhona for the public accusations, it's not clear if he has responded officially.