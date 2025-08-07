West Africa: Free Roaming Launch Poised to Transform Communication, Trade in West Africa

Travelers and cross-border traders in Liberia and Sierra Leone can now breathe a sigh of relief. Beginning Wednesday, August 6, the two countries will officially launch free roaming services, a move that regional leaders say will slash communication costs, boost trade, and deepen integration across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The announcement was made at a three-day telecommunications conference in Monrovia, where regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders celebrated what they described as a transformative moment in the bloc's 50-year history.

"ECOWAS has political borders set by colonial history," said Clarence K. Massaquoi, Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). "But if you look across the region, you see an ECOWAS of people. Our families, traditions, and cultures are closely connected, and our communications should reflect that."

Massaquoi emphasized that high cross-border call costs have long held back trade, travel, and social ties. "When roaming fees are gone, farmers, traders, and families near borders can communicate freely without worrying about big bills," he explained.

What Free Roaming Actually Means

Under the new arrangement, Liberians traveling to Sierra Leone will enjoy free incoming calls for up to 30 days. Outgoing calls, SMS, and mobile data will be billed at the same rates paid by Sierra Leonean residents. This means no more inflated charges and no need to buy a local SIM card for short visits.

Data services are also included in the plan, meaning travelers can browse, message, and use apps as if they were at home. After 30 days, regular roaming charges apply, ensuring the system is not abused for permanent roaming.

The agreement also introduces a revenue-sharing model: 40% of roaming revenue goes to the visitor's home operator while 60% goes to the host country's operator--a setup designed to benefit both consumers and telecom providers.

Driving Economic Growth

Experts say the new system could have wide-reaching economic effects. Affordable roaming will enable traders to maintain contact with suppliers and customers across borders, saving money that can be reinvested into their businesses. It will also make regional tourism more attractive and simplify operations for professionals working across multiple ECOWAS countries.

Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, described the launch as "a milestone in the bloc's 50-year history." Speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Aliu Ture, she said: "This year marks 50 years of ECOWAS, and today's milestone shows how far we've come in building an ECOWAS of people, not just countries. Free roaming is more than technology--it's about closing gaps, empowering citizens, and building social unity."

She cited the European Union's success as a model for what West Africa could achieve. "In Europe, free roaming led to a 1,700% increase in roaming use. That growth means more than just calls--it means building businesses, stronger social ties, and empowered citizens," Nkrumah added.

Next Stop: Côte d'Ivoire and Beyond

The Monrovia conference also set the stage for expanding this initiative. Massaquoi announced that Liberia expects to sign a bilateral roaming agreement with Côte d'Ivoire during the conference and aims to finalize similar deals with Ghana and The Gambia by October.

Liberia's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Sekou M. Kromah, hailed the agreements as a "historic moment" for the region and reaffirmed President Joseph Boakai's commitment to digital inclusion. "These steps support President Joseph Boakai's agenda, especially reconciliation and reform, education and empowerment, technology and transparency," Kromah said.

Integration in Action

While grand ECOWAS projects like a single currency remain mired in delays, the free roaming plan offers immediate, practical benefits. Traders who once spent much of their income on costly calls can now communicate affordably. Students and families will find it easier to stay connected, and professionals can collaborate across borders without prohibitive costs.

As Nkrumah put it: "We must keep pushing forward. The Commission is committed to supporting member states, tracking progress, and making sure no one is left behind."

The Liberia-Sierra Leone launch is being hailed as a model for the rest of the subregion. And with Côte d'Ivoire set to join soon, the dream of an interconnected "One Network Area" across ECOWAS may finally be within reach.

For millions of West Africans, that means more than cheaper calls. It means a digital bridge to a borderless future.