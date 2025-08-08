Kenya/Angola: Mccarthy Makes Attacking Changes for CHAN Duel With Angola

Nairobi — Kenya Police youngster Edward Omondi and clubmate Marvin Nabwire have been handed starts in Harambee Stars African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter against Angola at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday evening.

Omondi comes in for Masoud Juma who misses out of the game due to an injury sustained in Sunday 1-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It will be a maiden appearance for the former Sofapaka youngster who was called up to the squad as part of a 30-man provisional team before he was dropped from Harambee Stars trip to the Cecafa Four Nations tournament in Arusha, Tanzania.

However, 'Ondimo' -- as he is popularly known -- was recalled at the last minute following Mohammed Bajaber's transfer to Tanzania giants Simba SC.

On the other hand, Nabwire starts his first game since he came on as a sub in Sunday's encounter.

Also handed a start is Ulinzi Stars skipper Boniface Muchiri as Benni McCarthy rejigs his attack.

Tusker FC's Ryan Ogam, who started on the right wing against DRC, drops to the bench as does David Sakwa.