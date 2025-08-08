Liberia: Arcelor Mittal - Public Works Official Commends AML

The Ministry of Public Works' Resident Engineer in Margibi, Hassan Zuannah Fahnbulleh, has lauded ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) for the significant progress made on the rehabilitation of a 28-kilometer road in the county.

The stretch of road lies between Kakata and the Firestone staff club, in Harbel Hills.

Speaking over the weekend following a joint inspection of the project, Engineer Fahnbulleh described the work as "commendable," urging both authorities and everyday road users to acknowledge the company's impactful contribution to infrastructure development in the area.

The final inspection of the road project was conducted on Saturday by a team of ArcelorMittal Liberia engineers, led by Road Rehabilitation Project Specialist, Bisko Tomislav. The inspection marked a key step toward the project's completion.

ArcelorMittal Liberia Road Coordinator Roland Gbartea confirmed that the rehabilitation work is nearly complete, with only a few corrections to be made before the road is officially handed over.

The project is being implemented by Frebenja Group of Companies, a Liberian-owned construction firm, under a contract valued at over US$500,000.

The initiative forms part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's broader commitment to supporting national infrastructure and improving access in communities beyond its operational areas.