Tanzania Sees a 121percent Rise in Firms Importing Fuel

Dar es Salaam — THE Joint Petroleum Procurement Agency (PBPA) has observed a substantial increase in the number of companies involved in the fuel importation process in the country.

The number of companies rose from 33 in 2021 to 73 in 2025, representing a 121 percent increase.

These remarks were made by PBPA Director Erasto Saimon Wakati during a working session with media editors held in Dar es Salaam, organized by the Registrar of the Treasury Office. He also disclosed that a total of 24 tenders have been registered in the Public Procurement System (BPS) between 2021 and 2025.

Erasto further provided statistics on the growth of fuel quantities imported through the BPS system. Fuel imports increased from 5,805,193 tons in 2021 to 6,365,986 tons in 2024, marking a 9.6 percent increase. Additionally, by December of this year, a total of 7,090,165 tons is expected to have been imported, reflecting an 11.4 percent increase.

Moreover, Erasto stated that PBPA has collaborated with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to schedule vessel arrivals in the country. This initiative aims to enhance port efficiency and reduce vessel waiting costs, which has saved approximately 11.5 million US dollars.

On his part, the Chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF), Deudatus Balile, said the meeting was very beneficial to editors as it provided them with a deeper understanding, enabling them to better inform the public with detailed and important information.

The Joint Petroleum Procurement Agency (PBPA) operates under the Ministry of Energy and was established according to the Government Agencies Act, Chapter 245.