Kenya Seeks Trade Stability As Global Tensions Rise

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui says Kenya is strengthening its global trade partnerships amid mounting global disruptions, including regional conflicts, supply chain instability, and shifting geopolitical alliances.

Speaking during an interview on Capital FM's Morning Show on Tuesday, the CS acknowledged that "this is probably the most turbulent time in the history of global trade," referencing the wars in Ukraine and the Gulf, and the resurgence of protectionist policies worldwide.

"These disruptions have had ripple effects on trade flows, but Kenya is actively negotiating with global partners to secure our economic future," Kinyanjui said.

He pointed to recent trade deals with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the European Union, and ongoing negotiations with the United States as evidence of Kenya's growing role in international trade diplomacy.

"The interest in Kenya remains very high. We're now seeing investments we never imagined--especially in scale and speed," he noted.

Kinyanjui said Kenya's economic structure has evolved significantly over the past three decades, moving from a largely tea-and-coffee export economy to a diversified industrial and digital hub.

"Kenya now leads Africa in internet penetration. We have a respected digital footprint and highly skilled manpower," he said, highlighting the country's position in regional tech leadership.

Kinyanjui also underscored Kenya's industrial ambitions, citing the success of special economic zones like Tatu City. He described one upcoming factory occupying 55 acres as a symbol of Kenya's manufacturing resurgence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Business Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That's one single factory--you need a vehicle to go around it," he said.

Such investments are part of Kenya's strategy to attract global manufacturers seeking to diversify operations away from a single continent, especially in the wake of trade disputes and pandemic-related disruptions.

"If you're producing for the world now, it pays not to be in one place. Kenya offers global firms a strategic foothold in Africa."

Despite global headwinds, Kinyanjui remains optimistic about Kenya's outlook.

"We're not where we want to be yet--but we're in a good space," he said. "With the right partnerships and policies, we can position ourselves as a global trade and industrial hub."