Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Denounces Impostor Social Media Accounts

7 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has disowned a slew of social media accounts bearing his name warning the public that he has no official presence online.

In a statement issued through the Sakunda Holdings Public Relations Department, Tagwirei distanced himself from what he described as fake pages that are misleading the public and in some cases defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

"We wish to alert the public that Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei is not on any social media platforms at this time. He does not own, operate or control any accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or any other platform," the statement read.

The businessman, often dubbed one of the most influential yet elusive figures said the fake pages were not only spreading disinformation but also being used in fraudulent schemes.

"These pages are being used to spread false information and, in some cases, scam people. We strongly warn the public not to engage with or trust any of these accounts," the company said.

Sakunda Holdings confirmed that Tagwirei is in the process of launching official, verified accounts and will make a formal announcement once they are live.

"In the meantime, if you come across any pages pretending to be Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, please report immediately to the respective platforms for impersonation and fraud," the statement added.

Tagwirei also urged his supporters to remain vigilant, report fake pages and help curb the growing tide of digital misinformation.

The businessman, who recently made headlines after being co-opted into ZANU PF's Central Committee by the party's Harare province continues to dominate both political and social media conversations--albeit now, it seems, against his will.

