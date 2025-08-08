Zimbabwe: Japan Donates $1.3 Million to Help Zim Fight Hunger

Japan has donated US$1.3 million (¥200 million) to Zimbabwe through the World Food Programme (WFP) to support food-insecure communities during the country's lean season, a critical period ahead of the next harvest.

The funding is expected to assist around 32,000 vulnerable people struggling with hunger, as Zimbabwe continues to face the combined pressures of climate shocks and global food price surges.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha described the donation as a shining example of global solidarity.

"Japan's generous contribution will greatly support our efforts to address food insecurity. It will also support our long-term strategies aimed at building resilience within our communities, aligning with Zimbabwe's broader development goals," she said.

Dinha added that Zimbabwe is committed to working closely with the WFP to ensure the aid reaches those most in need.

"We believe that by empowering our communities to become more self-sufficient, we can reduce their reliance on external aid and create a more sustainable future for all Zimbabweans." Dinha said

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Yamanaka Shinichi noted that the donation comes at a critical time.

"Our assistance today comes in response to the growing food insecurity affecting communities during the 2024/2025 lean season, due to a combination of factors which include global climate changes and rising food prices caused by global crises," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The donation will fund emergency food baskets containing maize, millet, sorghum, pulses, and vegetable oil, helping families bridge the food gap during the harshest time of the year.

WFP Zimbabwe Country Director Barbara Clemens said the lean season poses the greatest threat to low-income and rural households.

"As food stocks dwindle, families are forced to make impossible choices -- reducing meals or selling off key assets. This contribution will help us prevent those outcomes and provide a much-needed safety net," she said.

She highlighted the importance of pairing emergency aid with long-term strategies.

"We must continue strengthening communities so they are better able to withstand future shocks. It is through these sustained investments in livelihoods, nutrition, and social protection that we can break the cycle of hunger for good." Clemens said.