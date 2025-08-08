Zimbabwe: Who Flags Mpox As Global Threat - Zim On High Alert Despite No Cases

7 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated that Mpox -- formerly known as monkeypox -- remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), as the virus continues to resurface in both endemic and non-endemic countries.

Although Zimbabwe has no confirmed Mpox cases at present, authorities have stepped up national preparedness amid rising infections across parts of Africa, including within the SADC region. Localised person-to-person transmission -- especially through household and healthcare-associated exposure -- has been reported in several countries, often in settings where protective measures are lacking.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has responded by intensifying disease surveillance and enhancing screening protocols at all designated Points of Entry (PoEs) across the country's borders.

The virus, which is related to smallpox, causes a rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and in some cases, severe complications.

The heightened alert in Zimbabwe follows reports of ongoing outbreaks in African countries, some of which share borders with Zimbabwe increasing the urgency for preventive vigilance.

In line with WHO guidelines, health authorities have issued a set of precautionary measures for the public: Avoid physical contact (especially skin-to-skin) with individuals displaying symptoms of Mpox, do not share clothing, bedding, towels, or personal items, practice frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Members of the public are also advised to wear a face mask in close-contact settings, avoid handling sick or dead wild animals, and refrain from consuming their meat or blood and ensure all food -- especially meat products -- is thoroughly cooked.

Members of the public are also strongly encouraged to report suspected Mpox symptoms at the nearest health facility without delay.

