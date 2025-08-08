Zimbabwe: Deadly Collision On Mutare-Nyanga Road Claims Two Lives

7 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Two people have died and eight others sustained injuries following a head-on collision along the Mutare-Nyanga Road on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident occurred at the 52-kilometre peg near Pafiwa High School in Mutasa District on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the crash involved a Nissan Caravan kombi travelling towards Nyanga with six passengers and a Toyota Corolla heading towards Mutare with three occupants.

"The vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals," the ZRP said in a statement.

The injured were taken to Bonda Mission Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the deceased were transported to the same institution for post-mortem examinations.

Although the names of the victims have not yet been released, investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of fatal accidents on Zimbabwe's roads, with authorities urging motorists to exercise caution especially on highways.

