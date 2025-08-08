South Africa: Ramaphosa, Trump Discuss 'Bilateral Trade Matters' in Phone Call As Tariffs Come Into Effect

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni suggested that there was still room to reach a trade agreement between the US and South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - hours before Trump's sweeping new tariffs came into effect at midnight on Thursday, 7 August.

In the call, the two leaders committed to continued engagement, acknowledging the number of trade negotiations the US is involved in, according to a brief statement from President Ramaphosa's office.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone discussion during the morning of 6 August 2025, with US President Donald Trump on bilateral trade matters.

"The two leaders undertook to continue with further engagements recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in. Respective trade negotiating teams will take forward more detailed discussions," Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said in the statement.

