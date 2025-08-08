Kenya: President Ruto Orders Release of Over 9,000 Motorcycles With No Cases

Nairobi — President William Ruto has given amnesty to owners of boda boda motorcycles that have been detained in police stations but are not linked to criminal cases.

The President instructed the Interior Principal Secretary to liaise with the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the motorcycles are released to their owners within a week.

He said boda boda is a legitimate business, and the operators should be respected as such.

Addressing boda boda sub-county officials at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, President Ruto said: "There is no leader who has stood with and empowered boda boda people as I have done."

He added: "That is why before the last election, I raised the profile of boda boda and mama mboga and placed them at the centre of national conversation during the 2022 campaigns."

While rooting for better treatment of boda boda riders, President Ruto called on the operators to observe the law while carrying out their business.

At the same time, the President announced that the government has negotiated with electric mobility company Spiro to make the motorcycles affordable, providing a major relief for boda boda riders.

He said electric mobility motorcycles will cost KSh95,000 each, down from an average of KSh190,000 for those that use petrol.

Boda boda operators will be required to deposit KSh9,500 and make a daily payment of KSh180.

Responding to a request from the boda boda officials over a Bill in the National Assembly on the sector, the President championed self-regulation and pledged to petition Parliament over the matter.

President Ruto said his administration will empower all sectors of the economy, beginning with those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Citing the Hustler Fund, Affordable Housing Programme, and the Universal Health Coverage, the President said: "Every government policy rolled out by this administration is informed by the bottom-up philosophy."

He said Kenya's economic prosperity will be felt in all corners of the country and across all sections of society.

"This country is for all Kenyans and not just for the rich. It belongs to those at the bottom, those in the middle and those at the top. That is the philosophy that will ensure all Kenyans are involved in the economic development of their country," he said.

During the meeting, the boda boda officials were taken through the benefits of Universal Health Coverage by Social Health Authority CEO Mercy Mwangangi and affordable housing by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An official of electric mobility company Spiro explained the benefits of using electric motorcycles, saying they are cheaper, effective, and cheaper to maintain.

Meanwhile, President Ruto assented to the Gambling Control Bill, 2023, and the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Gambling Control Bill is part of the government's response to the gambling craze among the youth, which poses a threat to the social fabric of the society.

The Bill provides for the regulation of betting, casinos, and other forms of gambling; the authorisation of prize competitions and public lotteries; and the control of advertising relating to gaming and betting promotions, among others.

On its part, the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to review the tenure of the directors-general of Kenya Rural Roads Authority, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority, and the Kenya National Highways Authority to a term of three years renewable once on performance.

This is in line with the provisions of the Mwongozo Code of Governance for State Corporations. Previously, the directors-general of the three agencies served for a renewable five-year term.

Present at the signing ceremony were Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya, Minority Chief Whip Millie Odhiambo and other leaders.