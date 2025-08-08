Egypt Seeks to Integrate People With Disabilities Into Labor Market

7 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Labor Ministry signed on Thursday 7/8/2025 a cooperation protocol with Misr El Kheir Foundation and Emara Egypt for Scientific Research and Community Development to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Labor Minister Mohamed Gobran attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement, which aligns with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives and Egypt's 2030 Vision, aims at providing specialized training programs to equip people with disabilities with skills matching labor market demands.

As per the agreement, the Labor Ministry will identify target groups, provide training facilities and secure job placements while Misr El Kheir will offer financial support needed for carrying out the programs.

Emara Egypt will be responsible for developing training curricula, supplying instructors and providing employment opportunities.

The three parties agreed to leverage their existing infrastructure and digital resources to streamline implementation, ensuring data sharing and coordination.

