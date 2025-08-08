Egypt: PM Hopes Sudan Restore Its Security, Stability As Soon As Possible

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli reiterated on Thursday 7/8/2025 Egypt's keenness on offering all forms of support to the Sudanese fleeing war back home in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

At a press conference with his Sudanese counterpart Kamil el Tayeb Idris at the cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Madbouli expressed hope that brotherly Sudan will restore security and stability and get out of the current ordeal as soon as possible.

He reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of any attempt to undermine Sudan's unity, independence and territorial integrity under any pretext.

He expressed appreciation for Idris's visit to Egypt, his first overseas one once assuming post, a move that reflects the depth of Egyptian-Sudanese relations and Sudan's appreciation for the strenuous efforts exerted by Egypt to restore hoped-for stability in Sudan.

Since the start of the crisis, Egypt has been exerting relentless efforts to end the war, he said, stressing that Sudan's stability and security are important for the entire African continent.

Talks between Madbouli and his Sudanese counterpart tackled ways of promoting relations between the two countries in a way that meets the aspirations of both brotherly peoples.

They underlined the need to activate mechanisms of consultations and hold meetings of joint committees at all levels to increase trade exchange and boost the two countries' efforts for development.

They also underlined the importance of stepping up consultations over the Red Sea-related issues with Madbouli hoping to maintain coordination over the Nile water file.

Both sides stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation among Nile basin nations in accordance with international law principles to ensure the sustainability of the Nile River.

Madbouli expressed rejection of Ethiopia's unilateral actions, underlining the need to adhere to international law.

"The river Nile is no exception among international rivers, requiring compliance with established rules and principles, particularly coordination, consultation, and joint assessment of projects to prevent harm and serve shared interests," he said.

He wished the Sudanese premier success in undertaking the critical responsibilities of his post during this pivotal phase in Sudan's history.

The press conference was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathi, Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Henno along the side with members of the Sudanese delegation.