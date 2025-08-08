South Africa: Sick of Waiting, Khayelitsha Informal Settlements Demand Electrification

7 August 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Vincent Lali

Community activists want the City and Eskom to form a comprehensive team to electrify almost a dozen settlements

Dozens of people from a host of informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, marched on Thursday to the offices of Eskom to call for the electrification of their areas.

They came from Island, Mandela Park, Ethembeni, Estate, Qandu-qandu, Social distance, New Bright, Level Two, New Culture and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Community activist Bonga Zamisa, who organised the march with another community activist, Nonceba Ndlebe, said they want Eskom and the City of Cape Town to set up a comprehensive task team that includes all the relevant departments.

"The team will enable us to get the relevant officials in one room and make it unnecessary for us to march to Eskom one minute and to the City the next minute. It's exhausting," he said.

Zamisa said they want Eskom to specify which settlements are scheduled for electrification, which ones are not, and explain why.

The community activists said a lack of electricity meant people used illegal connections, which damaged their appliances, put people at risk of electrocution and caused animosity between communities.

Ndlebe said, "Bad blood exists between shack dwellers and formal house owners who say we steal electricity and cause their electricity not to last."

"It's dark in our areas. You can't walk in the dark to the toilets to relieve yourself because you may be mugged and violated."

The protesters' memorandum said some areas have been awaiting electrification since 2016.

"We urgently call Eskom and other relevant departments to intervene and address this pressing issue," the memo said.

"Faniswa Sonjica, Eskom's electrification and planning manager, said: "'We will review the memorandum thoroughly and respond after 14 days."

"Your demands relate to various departments. We will get together with various officials from relevant departments and decide how to respond," she said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.