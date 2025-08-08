Sudanese PM Affirms Unbreakable Bond With Egypt

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil el Tayeb Idris said that the bond between Egypt and Sudan will never be broken, stressing that the two countries' shared resolve will never be weakened.

He stressed that their jointly agreed-upon strategic vision will serve as a comprehensive framework to secure benefits for future generations.

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) Thursday 7/8/2025, the Sudanese Prime Minister said: "Today, I stand, on behalf of all the people of Sudan, to express our deep thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Egypt - its President, government and people - for their noble and historic stances and for hosting millions of Sudanese during the exceptional circumstances our country is facing as a result of the brutal war imposed upon us."

"We conveyed this message during our meeting with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi today and the Egyptian prime minister today," Idris said.

He said this message reflects the sentiments of all Sudanese who deeply value Egypt's significant historical positions. "We will repay our Egyptian brothers--both government and people--with the same honorable cooperation and unwavering solidarity they have shown us," he added.

"A historic meeting was held today in which we exchanged views on all pressing national issues for both our countries, as well as regional matters of concern to Egypt and Sudan and international affairs. I can say with full confidence that there is agreement and consensus on all these national, regional and international issues discussed today. We will activate these matters through joint political and technical committees and mechanisms between the two countries," said the Sudanese Prime Minister.