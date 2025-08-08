Ethiopia Reaffirms Vital Role of Grassroots Leadership in Shaping Unified, Impactful African Climate Agenda

Addis Ababa — - Ethiopia's State Minister for Planning and Development and Chair of the National Organizing Committee for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), Seyoum Mekonnen has reaffirmed the vital role of grassroots leadership in shaping a unified and impactful African climate agenda.

The state minister made the remark during a virtual briefing that brought together more than 1,000 Non-State Actors (NSAs) from across the African continent for an important dialogue.

"We are fully aware that governments alone cannot drive the transformation we seek. In fact, some of the most innovative, practical, and community-rooted solutions emerge not from ministries or departments--but from you," - Seyoum said.

In his remarks, Seyoum reaffirmed the vital role of grassroots leadership in shaping a unified and impactful African climate agenda. Civil society organizations, community groups, youth networks, and other Non-State Actors are not merely participants--they are essential drivers of bold, African-led climate solutions.

"As Non-State Actors, we may not hold government office, but we are deeply embedded in our communities. We witness the daily impacts of climate change, deliver frontline solutions, demand accountability, and bring fresh, community-informed ideas into critical spaces," - Yonas Gebru, Chair of the Non-State Actors and Inclusivity Committee of the Summit, elaborated.

This collaborative approach reflects Ethiopia's commitment--alongside the African Union Commission (AUC)--to ensuring ACS2 is inclusive, action-oriented, and representative of all African voices.

Ethiopia is gearing up preparations to host the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in September.