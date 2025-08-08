East Africa Stability in Focus During Egypt-Kenya Foreign Ministers Call

7 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed in a phone call on Thursday 7/8/2025 with Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, recent regional developments in East Africa.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers affirmed their commitment to ongoing coordination in regional and international fora to advance shared interests and stability in the region.

Addressing water security, FM Abdelatty stressed in the call he held with the Kenyan counterpart the importance of adherence to international law regarding shared water resources.

He reiterated Egypt's rejection of any unilateral measures in the Eastern Nile Basin that violate international legal norms and called for cooperation based on mutual benefit and legal principles.

The ministers also agreed on the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation, particularly through key platforms such as the upcoming fifth edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, scheduled for October.

Minister Abdelatty extended an official invitation to his Kenyan counterpart to attend the forum, highlighting its importance in linking peace, security, and development across the continent.

On bilateral relations, Minister Abdelatty conveyed President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's greetings to Kenyan President William Ruto and praised the momentum in Egypt-Kenya ties following President Ruto's visit to Cairo in January.

A key focus of the call was boosting economic and trade relations.

Minister Abdelatty proposed launching a joint business forum at the earliest opportunity to enhance trade and investment, citing abundant opportunities in both countries.

He also encouraged Kenya to benefit from Egypt's financing mechanism for development projects in Southern Nile Basin countries, particularly in the fields of water resource management, irrigation, and sustainable development.

In addition, the Egyptian minister highlighted Egypt's willingness to support Kenya through training and capacity-building programs offered by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) and the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA). These include specialized programs in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR), and broader security and stability efforts.

Minister Abdelatty further noted the role of Al-Azhar in promoting tolerance and moderation, expressing Egypt's readiness to organize counter-extremism training courses for Kenyan imams.

He also invited Kenyan diplomats to participate in training programs hosted by the Egyptian Diplomatic Studies Institute.

