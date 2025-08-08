Zimbabwe to Offer Scholarships to Rwandan Students

7 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

The Zimbabwean government has pledged to offer scholarships to Rwandan students as part of expanding educational cooperation between the two countries.

Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, said this on Wednesday, August 6, in Kigali, where he and his Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe co-chaired the Third Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between the two countries.

"Cooperation in the educational sector has been phenomenal. It is a good example of our cooperation, of Pan-African cooperation," Murwira said, as the two governments signed five agreements of cooperation in various sectors, including energy and health.

The two countries already have cooperation in the education sector, with more than 150 Zimbabwean teachers working in Rwanda.

"It is pleasing to note that the recruitment of the second group of educational personnel from Zimbabwe to Rwanda is at an advanced stage," Murwira said.

He noted opportunities for further collaboration, including in science, technology, and innovation.

"There's also a scope for expansion in this cooperative framework, which includes collaboration in scientific and technical and innovation spheres, leveraging on the available skills in Zimbabwe and Rwanda."

"Zimbabwe is ready to offer scholarships for Rwandan students to undertake studies in various fields at our higher educational institutions, where they will receive tutelage under the heritage-based Education 5.0 curriculum that includes innovation and industrialization.

"This revolutionary approach focuses on producing graduates who can drive industrial growth and contribute to national development," he added, without specifying how many people would be enrolled in Zimbabwean schools.

Nduhungirehe also emphasised the progress made under existing agreements.

In 2021, Rwanda and Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Exchange of Education Personnel and Expertise.

"We reviewed the implementation of past agreements, and I am happy to note that things are moving in the right direction," Nduhungirehe said. "For instance, in the education sector, 157 Zimbabwean education professionals have been employed in Rwanda since October 2022, a concrete example of how our cooperation delivers real results for our citizens."

Today, 135 Zimbabwean teachers work in TTCs, six at Rwanda TVET Board, 12 at Rwanda Polytechnic and four at University of Rwanda.

