Somalia Finance Minister, UK Ambassador Visit Mogadishu Port to Review Revenue Reform Efforts

7 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Cige, on Thursday welcomed the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Charles King, and a delegation from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to the Mogadishu Port, as part of a joint visit to assess ongoing efforts to modernize Somalia's domestic revenue systems.

The Finance Minister was joined by the Director General of Revenue, the Port Manager of Mogadishu, and the Director of Customs, who briefed the UK delegation on the country's progress in implementing digital tax and customs systems.

The visit focused on evaluating the Somali Customs Automated System (SOMCAS), a modern online platform designed to streamline cooperation between the government and tax-paying businesses.

Developed with support from the UK government, SOMCAS enables greater transparency and efficiency in revenue collection by facilitating real-time coordination between the Ministry of Finance and Somali traders.

Speaking after the visit, Ambassador Charles King reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Somalia's fiscal reform agenda, particularly initiatives aimed at boosting domestic revenue and strengthening public financial management.

"We are proud to partner with Somalia in building sustainable institutions and improving revenue systems that are critical to the country's future," King said.

Finance Minister Biixi Imaan Cige expressed his gratitude to the UK for its continued support, emphasizing that modernizing domestic revenue sources remains a top priority for his ministry.

"Strengthening revenue collection is essential for our national development and for reducing dependence on external aid," Minister Biixi said. "Our partnership with the UK is a vital part of achieving these goals."

The visit underscores the Somali government's commitment to improving fiscal accountability and building a self-reliant economy through better management of public resources.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.