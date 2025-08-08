Somalia Finance Minister, UK Ambassador Visit Mogadishu Port to Review Revenue Reform Efforts

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Cige, on Thursday welcomed the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Charles King, and a delegation from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to the Mogadishu Port, as part of a joint visit to assess ongoing efforts to modernize Somalia's domestic revenue systems.

The Finance Minister was joined by the Director General of Revenue, the Port Manager of Mogadishu, and the Director of Customs, who briefed the UK delegation on the country's progress in implementing digital tax and customs systems.

The visit focused on evaluating the Somali Customs Automated System (SOMCAS), a modern online platform designed to streamline cooperation between the government and tax-paying businesses.

Developed with support from the UK government, SOMCAS enables greater transparency and efficiency in revenue collection by facilitating real-time coordination between the Ministry of Finance and Somali traders.

Speaking after the visit, Ambassador Charles King reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Somalia's fiscal reform agenda, particularly initiatives aimed at boosting domestic revenue and strengthening public financial management.

"We are proud to partner with Somalia in building sustainable institutions and improving revenue systems that are critical to the country's future," King said.

Finance Minister Biixi Imaan Cige expressed his gratitude to the UK for its continued support, emphasizing that modernizing domestic revenue sources remains a top priority for his ministry.

"Strengthening revenue collection is essential for our national development and for reducing dependence on external aid," Minister Biixi said. "Our partnership with the UK is a vital part of achieving these goals."

The visit underscores the Somali government's commitment to improving fiscal accountability and building a self-reliant economy through better management of public resources.