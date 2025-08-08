Tanzania: I Know Some Kids I Raised Are Not Mine - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz has made a surprising confession about his children, stating that he is aware some of them may not be biologically his--but he still takes full responsibility for them.

Speaking in a recent interview in iHeartradio, Diamond revealed, "I know I do have kids. But I also know that some are not my kids... But I don't want to argue with their mothers. I take care of all of them."

A Look at His Children and Their Mothers

Diamond Platnumz is publicly known to have children with three different women.

He has two children with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan namely Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

He also has a son, Dylan Abdul Naseeb, with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto. His youngest child, Naseeb Junior, is with Kenyan singer and model Tanasha Donna.

The singer's revelation that he may have other children adds another layer of complexity to his family structure.

He has mentioned in the past that his mother, Sanura Kassim, believes he has other children from earlier relationships, further blurring the lines of his known paternal responsibilities.