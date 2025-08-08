South Africa: Over 17 000 Suspects Arrested in Nationwide Police Operation

7 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has welcomed the enhanced policing interventions through Operation Shanela 2, which resulted in significant success, with police arresting 17 000 suspects nationwide between 27 July and 2 August 2025.

This was shared by the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing on Thursday about the outcomes of the meeting that took place the previous day.

According to the Minister, 2 911 wanted suspects were apprehended for serious crimes, including murder, car hijackings and rape, while 1 763 individuals were arrested for assault GBH [grievous bodily harm].

Meanwhile, Operation Vala Umgodi targeted illegal mining, resulting in 550 arrests in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

In addition, Ntshavheni said the Executive welcomed the appointment of the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System and the gazetting of the Terms of Reference.

"The establishment of the commission affirms the President's commitment to use constitutional processes to thoroughly investigate allegations of wrongdoing, uphold the integrity of our institutions, build public trust and hold anyone who transgresses our nation's laws accountable," the Minister said.

