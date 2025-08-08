South Africa: Power Grid Under Pressure As Gauteng Battles Freezing Temperatures

Emergency services in Johannesburg and Tshwane are on high alert for fires from heating devices during the cold front.

City Power warns residents about electricity overuse, causing transformer failures and potential power cuts during peak times.

Gauteng residents are being warned to stay safe and warm this week as a strong cold front hits the province.

The weather is expected to be very cold, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even a small chance of snow or sleet in some parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow Level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms in areas including Johannesburg and Tshwane.

These storms could bring strong winds, flooding, hail, and very cold temperatures, dropping as low as 5°C in some places.

In Johannesburg, emergency services are on high alert.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has asked people to be very careful when using heating devices like braziers, paraffin stoves, and heaters.

He warned that these can cause fires if left on and unattended.

"We are watching all areas in the city and are ready to respond to any emergencies," he said.

In Tshwane, the city's emergency teams are also ready.

Spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said people should be careful, as the heavy rain could cause flooding and damage due to strong winds and hail.

City Power has also asked Johannesburg residents to use electricity wisely. With everyone turning on heaters and blankets, the power system is under pressure.

Too much usage can cause cables or transformers to break, leading to power cuts.

They suggest switching off non-essential appliances, especially during busy times (6-9am and 5-9pm), and using blankets or gas heaters if possible.