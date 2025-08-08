Uganda: Minister Magezi Urges Public to Take Lead in Waste Management

Minister for Local Government Raphael Magezi has urged Ugandans to take greater responsibility in managing waste, warning that the success of the proposed National Waste Management Policy 2025 will depend largely on public participation.

Speaking during a validation meeting for the draft policy in Kampala, Magezi stressed the importance of household-level action, including waste separation, reducing littering, and adopting recycling practices.

"While government and local authorities have their roles, lasting solutions to Uganda's waste crisis rest with individual behavior," the minister said.

The draft policy, which is being reviewed ahead of submission to Cabinet, was developed in response to a Cabinet directive following the Kiteezi landfill disaster.

The Ministry of Local Government is spearheading the process, aiming to introduce a coordinated national framework that promotes sustainable waste disposal, recycling, and environmental protection.

If approved, the policy will mark a shift toward shared responsibility in tackling the country's mounting waste management challenges.