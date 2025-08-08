South Africa: Gauteng Health Assures Medicine Availability - South African News Briefs - August 8, 2025

8 August 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Gauteng Health Assures Medicine Availability

The Gauteng Health Department has assured that public health facilities in the province continue to have consistent access to medicines, despite global supply challenges, reports EWN. This comes after the Democratic Alliance raised concerns about delays at the medical supply depot, claiming patients were waiting long periods for prescriptions. The department dismissed the claims as misleading and said no facility has reported ongoing shortages. Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said that Gauteng leads the country in medicine availability, with hospitals averaging 95% for all formulary medicines and 98% for essential ones.

Four in Meyiwa Murder Trial Drop Bid to Have Charges Dismissed

Four of the five men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have abandoned their bid to have charges dropped, reports SABC News. Only one accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, will continue with the application to have charges against him dismissed. The trial, taking place at the High Court in Pretoria, is set to resume on August 25, when arguments on the application will be heard. Defence lawyer Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo said that he will submit his heads of argument by August 15. State Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi agreed to set a timetable for submissions.

SASSA Disqualifies 69 Grant Beneficiaries Over Extra Income

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has disqualified 69 grant recipients in Mahikeng, in the North West, from receiving grants after reviews revealed they have additional income, reports EWN. SASSA said 700 of the 1,200 identified individuals have come forward for review in the province so far.  The agency, working with credit bureaus, identified beneficiaries suspected of earning other income and urged them to visit local offices to verify eligibility. SASSA CEO Themba Motlou said some people admitted they were employed, while many others came to review disability grants and consult with doctors.

