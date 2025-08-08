Rwanda: Afrobeats Advocate Adesope Talks Plan to Popularize the Genre Worldwide

Popular UK-based Nigerian radio and television host and podcaster Adesope Olajide is in Kigali support Bruce Melodie, Joel Brown, and Diamond Platnumz in the cross-continental push for their upcoming collaboration song, "Pom Pom", which is expected to be introduced to the western market shortly after its release.

As the host of The Afrobeats Podcast, a show dedicated to Afropop and Afrobeats culture, Adope is in Rwanda for a bold conversation around the release of "Pom Pom" by household name Bruce Melodie, who is signed under 1:55 AM, one of the most active recording labels in the capital.

According to insiders at the 1:55 AM music label, the song is already completed and may be released by the end of August.

Upon landing at Kigali International Airport on Thursday, August 7, the Afrobeats advocate who is in Rwanda for the second time since the recent Trace Awards 2023, told the press that every African should believe in Afrobeats since it has changed many people's lives and promoted African culture worldwide than expected.

"It's opening many doors for the opportunity to many people. When we talk about Afrobeats, a lot of people tend to think about western Africa. It shouldn't be that way. We're talking about African popular culture," he said.

Adesope has worked with top artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Olamide, all of whom have successfully broken into the Western music block, typically dominated by local artists.

"In the UK, I've been blessed enough to have worked within the media, promoting the African popular culture, being probably the first person to interview big names because we didn't have platforms that celebrate Africans. I've also been in capacity to advise some of them on issues relating to the promotions and more," he said.

Adesope, whose experience spans over two decades in the creative industry, said he came across the 'Catherine' singer through his colleagues, who introduced his music as that of a promising Afrobeats artist from East Africa. From there on, they connected digitally until they met at the recent Trace Awards 2025 in Zanzibar.

"He's one of the entertainers that are carrying flags of their nations globally, trying to collaborate and to take Rwandan music global. That's why I'm here because of his decision to step into the ring of big fishes and walking shoulder to shoulder. He wants to spread his wings globally," he explained.

He also believes that Africans creative industry is already a gold mine and this is due to PR that has been done years back and is worthy billion dollars.

"We're here to encourage others artists not to sit at all. Join your brothers and sisters internationally. Look at what Rwanda is doing at the moment. It's been investing in sports and is enjoying the visibility a lot than other African countries. Awards ceremonies, performances, and more are happening in Rwanda. This is due to PR," he said.

Regarding his expectations for the song, he said it's probably going to shut down the internet because that's the beauty of collaboration, it's a key to domination.

"What Bruce Melodie is bringing isn't just for Rwandans, what Diamond Platnumz is bringing isn't just for Tanzanians, and it's the same with Joel Brown. It's for the diaspora as well," he said.

"It's an incredible collaboration and a fantastic song," he added.

Adesope is a celebrated entertainment journalist with over 20 years in the industry, starting his career in London in 2003. He has worked with major media platforms like N-Power FM, Voice of Africa Radio, Vox Africa TV, and Ben Television.

He hosted popular shows such as "Live at Battersea," "Nolly Afrobeats," and "Afrohits on The Beat" on The Beat London 103.6FM for 10 years. Since 2020, he has been running "The Afrobeats Podcast," and is a key figure for African artists seeking to enter the UK music scene.