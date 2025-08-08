Angolan Writer Nituecheni Africano Wins the Sankofa Book Awards

8 August 2025
Sankofa Book Awards (Nairobi)
press release

The Sankofa Book Awards – Kenya 2025 is honored to announce that the winner of this year's edition is Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano, author of The Recluse: The Beginning and the End of an Injustice, a novel.

The book was selected from among dozens of finalists from across the African continent by an international jury composed of literary critics, acclaimed writers, and specialists in contemporary African literature. With a powerful and sensitive narrative, the novel stands out for its social critique and profound reflection on themes such as justice, memory, and human dignity.

"This is a novel that forces us to confront the open wounds of recent African history, written with maturity, intensity, and deep humanity," said  Professor Wanjiku Mugo , president of the jury, during the announcement ceremony.

Upon hearing the results, Nituecheni Africano responded with emotion and humility:

"This recognition is, above all, a tribute to the struggle for justice that so many Africans have faced—and continue to face. The Recluse was born from pain, but also from the hope that our stories can light the way. I am deeply honored by this award and grateful to see African literature increasingly gaining the recognition it deserves."

Nituecheni Africano will receive a cash prize of  USD 5,000, along with the  Sankofa Trophy, a symbol of reclaiming and honoring African memory. His award-winning novel will be translated into  English, French, and one of  Kenya's national languages.

The official award ceremony will take place on  September 26, 2025, in Nairobi, during a literary gala attended by writers, publishers, journalists, diplomats, and intellectuals from around the world. The winner will be present, alongside other finalist authors.

