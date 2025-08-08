Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Meets Saudi Ambassador to Sudan

Port Sudan, August 6, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed met Wednesday with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Jaafar.

The meeting discussed the progress of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and advance them in various fields.

In a press statement, the Saudi Ambassador explained that the meeting touched on strategic projects of interest to both Sudan and Saudi Arabia within the framework of the deep-rooted relations between them, expressing his hope that all the issues and projects discussed would be implemented on the ground.

The Saudi Ambassador congratulated Dr. Nawara on gaining the confidence of the Sudanese leadership and her appointment as a TSC Member.