Sudan: Civil Aviation Authority Issues Statement On UAE Decision Suspending Sudanese Flights

press release

- The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement on Wednesday, commenting on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) decision to suspend flights by Sudanese airlines.

The statement read:

"The Civil Aviation Authority and Sudanese airlines were surprised by the UAE authorities' ban on Sudanese airlines from landing at UAE airports and the prevention of a Sudanese airline from taking off from Abu Dhabi Airport."

It added: "The Civil Aviation Authority confirms that it is following up on these developments with the concerned bodies and is also working with airlines to reschedule the reservations of passengers departing and arriving from the UAE."