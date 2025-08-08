Sudan: Minister of Justice Meets Chief of Staff

7 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Dirif visited the General Command of the Armed Forces on Tuesday evening, where he was received by the Chief of Staff, General Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein.

The Minister of Justice saluted the bravery, steadfastness, and sacrifices of the armed forces in defense of the country and its people, praying to Allah Almighty to accept the martyrs into heaven, heal the wounded, and release the captives.

The Minister affirmed that the Sudanese people are proud of their army and would continue to fight shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces until the last militia and mercenary in our country is eliminated.

The Minister of Justice also greeted the steadfastness of the armed forces, the joint forces, and the mobilized forces in El-Fashir, Darfur, El-Obeid, Babanusa, and Kordofan.

He stressed that all the people of Sudan stand together with the people of Darfur and Kordofan until full victory is declared.

