Sudan: Minister of Interior - All Police Services Available in All Khartoum Localities

- Minister of Interior Lieutenant General of Police Babiker Samra Mustafa announced, during the 30th briefing meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, organized by the Sudan News Agency and chaired by the Ministry of Interior, the restoration of all police services in the state, including civil registry, traffic, criminal investigation, and civil defense services.

The Minister stated that the public services complex in Omdurman was opened yesterday to provide services to the Omdurman, Karari, and Umm Badda localities. Work is also underway to open a service window in the Abu Adam area of South Khartoum this week.

The Minister emphasized the stability and security in Khartoum State, thanks to tight coordination with the judiciary and prosecution, and the presence of police at checkpoints and patrols in cooperation with other forces.

The Minister urged citizens to return to their homes, and stated that his ministry is making every effort to ensure security and stability. All police stations in the state have been reopened.