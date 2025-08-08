Sudan: Minister of Interior - All Police Services Available in All Khartoum Localities

7 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Interior Lieutenant General of Police Babiker Samra Mustafa announced, during the 30th briefing meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, organized by the Sudan News Agency and chaired by the Ministry of Interior, the restoration of all police services in the state, including civil registry, traffic, criminal investigation, and civil defense services.

The Minister stated that the public services complex in Omdurman was opened yesterday to provide services to the Omdurman, Karari, and Umm Badda localities. Work is also underway to open a service window in the Abu Adam area of South Khartoum this week.

The Minister emphasized the stability and security in Khartoum State, thanks to tight coordination with the judiciary and prosecution, and the presence of police at checkpoints and patrols in cooperation with other forces.

The Minister urged citizens to return to their homes, and stated that his ministry is making every effort to ensure security and stability. All police stations in the state have been reopened.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.