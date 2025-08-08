Sudan: Jabir Affirms State Leadership's Commitment to Ending the Siege6 On El-Fashir, Al-Dalang, and Kadugli

7 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, has affirmed the state leadership's commitment to ending the siege imposed by the Dagalo family militia and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction of Abdelaziz Al-Hilu on the cities of El-Fashir, Al-Dalang, and Kadugli.

During his meeting on Wednesday with the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Jumaa Al-Wakil Aleisir, His Excellency pledged to overcome the challenges hindering the commission's work and to give special priority to addressing the effects and repercussions of the siege on these cities, in order to preserve the lives of civilians who are at jeopardy due to food and medicine shortages and the lack of the basic necessities for a decent life.

For his part, the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Jumaa Al-Wakil Aleisir, explained that the meeting discussed the overall security and humanitarian situation resulting from the repercussions of the militia's siege of civilians, besides addressing the need for continued government efforts to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

The Commission Chairperson called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and fulfill its obligations towards those affected by the war, demanding civil society organizations and international actors to stand by, advocate for, and support the war victims.

Jumaa Al-Wakil Aleisir also stressed the importance of unifying national ranks to confront the challenges and external conspiracies targeting Sudan's unity, sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

