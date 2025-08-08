Sudan: Interior Minister Reviews Ministry's Efforts to Extend Security and Resume Service Provision in Khartoum State

- The Ministry of Culture and Information, through the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), organized a media briefing Wednesday during which the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, reviewed the Ministry's efforts to extend security and provide services to citizens in Khartoum State.

The Minister affirmed that the Ministry of Interior has been proceeding steadily to redeploy police forces throughout all localities in Khartoum State, in addition to Al-Gezira and Sennar States, which has contributed to restoring stability and opening all police stations, stating that the capital is now enjoying security and stability.

The Minister added that the police have begun providing services at the Civil Registry and Passport Offices, and the Public Services Complex in Omdurman has resumed operations, adding that the South Khartoum Complex is expected to resume operations next week. "The Bahri and Khartoum complexes are also being rehabilitated," He continued, noting that citizens in the East Nile and Bahri areas will soon benefit directly from these services.

The Minister reviewed the devastation caused to police premises and prisons during the recent period, confirming that the rehabilitation of Omdurman, Soba, and Kober prisons has been completed, and that the divisions are currently working in coordination with the Public Prosecution. "Work is also underway to prepare the remaining prisons according to a comprehensive plan." He said.

Regarding the illegal presence of foreigners, the Interior Minister emphasized that any foreigner without identification documents would be subject to immediate legal action, adding that the Ministry of Interior is paying special attention to this issue.

The Minister of Interior indicated that work in the Garri Zone has completed by 70%.

Lt. Gen. Samra pointed out the formation of a high-level committee headed by Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir to supervize the return of Khartoum State to normalcy. Security sub-committees have emerged from this committee, including representatives from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, with the aim of securing citizens, property, government institutions, companies, and industrial zones.

Concluding his speech, the Minister of Interior called on citizens to return to their homes and resume their normal lives, stressing that state institutions, including the police, have returned to work and will provide all security and police services to citizens.