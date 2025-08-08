Sudan: In Clarification Statement, Foreign Ministry - Sudan Embassy in Dublin Operates With Its Full Diplomatic and Administrative Staff.

Port Sudan, August 6, 2025 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement on Wednesday stating, "Some media outlets have circulated false news about a number of diplomats at the Sudanese Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, applying for asylum in Ireland."

The statement added, "The Sudanese Embassy in Dublin affirmed that these allegations are false and baseless, affirming the commitment of all members of the mission to their official duties and representing Sudan in accordance with diplomatic rules and norms, and that the Sudanese Embassy in Dublin is operating with its full diplomatic and administrative capacity.

In this regard, we would like to inform that Ambassador Adil Youssef Banaga and Ambassador Omar Ork Eldin, whose names appeared in the false news circulated by a number of media outlets, have completed their terms of service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation after reaching retirement age in 2023 and 2022.

As concerns Counselor Mohamed Musa El-Bashir, the former acting Chargé d'Affaires, has also completed his term at the embassy and is preparing to return to his work as part of the diplomatic staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Sudan."

The embassy added, "The Sudanese Embassy in Dublin urges the media to exercise due care and not to be swayed by lies and malicious rumors that serve only suspicious agendas."