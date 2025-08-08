South Africa: Feel the "BOOM"! One Groove Drops High-Energy Anthem Featuring Una Rams, Amunda & Zanah Afrikan

Johannesburg, South Africa - One Groove is back and louder than ever with its second explosive single titled "BOOM", set to drop on 15 August 2025. Featuring a fiery collaboration between Una Rams, Amunda and Zanah Afrikan, BOOM is a genre-blurring celebration of freedom, energy and unstoppable movement. The song came together at the 2024 AmaGroove camp, where musicians were shuffled into daily studio sessions with new collaborators. On this particular day, the chemistry between Una Rams, Amunda and Zanah Afrikan sparked instantly.

Following the success of One Groove Label's debut single titled "All Yours" by Chipego, the second installment is another product of this international music residency that united creatives from South Africa and Denmark, hosted by One Groove in partnership with the Riky Rick Foundation, AUTOR, Nirox Foundation, Koda Kultur and the Danish Foreign and Cultural Ministries.

BOOM is everything the AmaGroove Residency stands for: bold, electric, multicultural and unfiltered. The record captures the energy of that creative fusion: a stomping, multilingual anthem co-written and performed by these three talented artists in a session that was driven by spontaneity, community and bold experimentation.

"BOOM is kind of a reflection of the One Groove camp to be honest," says Amunda , ARIA Award winner and SAY- nominated producer based in Denmark, who built the initial beat that sparked the track. "It's about coming together and making something to make you move. It's freedom, liberation, collaboration... and letting go."

"It's really about that youthful spirit...being free, in the moment and just wanting to dance," adds Una Rams , Grammy-winning SA singer-songwriter and producer who has worked internationally with Idris Elba and Black Coffee. "There's something playful and rebellious about it too, like breaking rules just because it feels good."

Blending electronic dance music, old-school electro, and gritty lyrical play, BOOM defies categorisation. It's vibrant, fast-paced and rooted in a cross-cultural musical language, showcasing verses in multiple languages and the distinctive energies of each artist. With its infectious bounce and rebellious spirit, this is the kind of song that doesn't just ask you to dance — it dares you to.

"BOOM naturally invites you to dance and sing along," says Zanah African , SA hip-hop artist who blends introspective lyrics with African cultural influences with two EP and multiple singles under her belt. She continues: "So let the music take control."

Based in Denmark but rooted in global musical collaboration, One Groove is not just a label but a movement. They champion artist-first principles, ensuring ownership, equity and creative freedom. The AmaGroove Residency and releases like BOOM showcase how powerful music becomes when grounded in curiosity, equality and shared purpose.

"It's such a gift to now have Msaki's ALTBLK Continua on board as the latest addition to our partners" says the One Groove team. "One Groove and ALTBLK share so much in terms of vision, mission and approach. Together we are archiving what's possible when sound is created in the spaces between worlds."