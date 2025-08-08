Zimbabwe: Defending Champions Dynamos Prioritising Relegation Survival Over Chibuku Super Cup Win

Dynamos FC is this season not prioritising winning the Chibuku Super Cup tournament despite being the defending champions.

The two-time winners revealed this on Wednesday after eliminating Yadah in the preliminary round of the tournament at Ngoni stadium via penalties 4-3 following a nil-all draw in regulation time.

Having won the Chibuku Super Cup back to back in 2023 and 2024, Dembare is not worried about chasing a new record of winning the prestigious knockout tournament three times in a row.

"Our main aim is to survive relegation, we are not worried much about winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

So we will push and take each game as it comes, but at the back of our mind, we know what we want," said Dynamos assistant coach Thomas Ruzive.

Dynamos is a relegation candidate this season. Currently, the team is sitting second from bottom (17) on the log with 19 points.

2025 marks Dembare's worst season run in history as they have only managed three wins in 24 games.

However, the Glamour Boys seem to be enjoying life under former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, who was appointed last week.

Since his arrival, Dembare has won two games, a 1-0 win over MWOS on Saturday and Wednesday, and 4-3 penalty shootout win against Yadah.