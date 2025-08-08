Liberia: Boakai Declares Actions Against Illicit Drugs

President Joseph Boakai unveils several tough actions here against proliferation of illicit drugs.

Monrovia, Liberia; August 8, 2025 - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has announced an aggressive, multi-prong National Anti-Drug Action Plan to address alarming surge of drug abuse and trafficking across Liberia.

This followed receipt of Progress Report of the Multisectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse, the Executive Mansion says.

According to the release, the President described the proliferation of drugs as "an attack on our future" and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguard Liberia's youth, communities, and future generations from the scourge of substance abuse.

President Boakai made the pronouncement on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after hundreds of Liberians, predominantly young women and mothers, paraded in the streets of Monrovia with the slogan, "Say No to Drugs." The protesters subsequently read a petition to the Liberian Legislature.

"We cannot allow the spread of illicit drugs to turn our children into victims, our communities into ghettos, and our neighborhoods into shelters for criminal elements," the President declared.

He commended the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for its relentless efforts and extended special recognition to the Multisectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse for its coordinated work, highlighting the recent progress report that was submitted to his Office.

He further lauded civil society groups and community organizations for raising their voices to increase awareness, draw attention to, and take a stand on this crucial national matter. He urged Liberians to forge a concerted effort in strategizing concrete, actionable steps in complementing the Government's efforts.

Meanwhile, the President's National Anti-Drug Action Plan is to be executed immediately, includes, among others, seizure of properties linked to drug activities, including prosecution of landlords and accomplices; Performance Mandate for LDEA regional commanders with a six-month results deadline, and a National Whistleblower Program with cash rewards and protection for informants.

The Plan also seeks to Fast-Track Drug Cases through the courts with mandatory sentencing, expansion of Rehabilitation Centers and reintegration programs for

recovering users; investment in Border Surveillance, scanners, canine units, and security equipment, and introduction of Anti-Drug Curriculum in schools, plus random testing in high-risk areas.

The President wants reinforcement of the National Drug Emergency, enabling raids and lockdowns where necessary, Freezing of Assets belonging to suspected traffickers in collaboration with financial institutions, as well as Significant Budget Increases toward drug enforcement, education, and legal reforms.

President Boakai emphasized that the fight against drugs will be "non-selective and relentless," stressing that "no status, no title, no uniform, and no connection will protect anyone involved in drugs."

Despite fiscal constraints, the President has directed Liberia's financial authorities to prioritize funding for: Introduction of Anti-Drug Curriculum in schools and random testing in high-risk areas, building LDEA operational capacity and equipment, legal and judicial sector reinforcements, and other measures.

"Liberia will fund its own fight first," President Boakai affirmed, while also calling on donors and international partners to support the renewed national drive.

The President urged all Liberians, including parents, educators, and leaders, to join the fight, saying, "Together, we will not just fight, we will win."

He stressed that Liberia will not lose another generation to drugs, vowing "not on my watch." Press Release