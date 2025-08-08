Uganda: Muhoozi Seeks More Time to Probe Police Recruitment Irregularities

8 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, has asked Parliament to give him more time to investigate allegations that some police recruits were sent back home due to over-recruitment by the police force.

This comes after concerns were raised that several shortlisted candidates for the police training were turned away despite having received acceptance into the program.

The training for 11,896 probationer police constables was scheduled to begin on August 1st at various designated police training schools across the country.

Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba informed the House that he had received reports indicating that some of the new recruits were sent back, with police claiming the number of trainees had surpassed the required intake.

His concerns were backed by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Amuru District Woman MP Lucy Akello, who also said they had received similar complaints.

Both legislators questioned how such a significant oversight could occur during a critical national recruitment exercise.

In response, Minister Muhoozi acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and promised to follow up on the matter.

He assured Parliament that he would investigate the situation thoroughly and return with a report detailing his findings.

