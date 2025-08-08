Uganda: Police Probe Killing of Refugee Woman Found With Cut Wounds in Garden

8 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Martin Okudi

Police in Yumbe District have launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of a 34-year-old South Sudanese refugee woman whose body was discovered on Wednesday evening in a garden in Buya Village, Oluba Parish, Odravu Sub-county.

The deceased, identified as Faima Chetima, was a resident of Village 05, Zone 05, in Bidibidi Refugee Settlement. She had reportedly left for her garden early that morning, but failed to return home, prompting concern among family members.

According to police, at around 8:00 Pm, relatives and locals mounted a search and found her lifeless body in the same garden where she had gone to work. She was discovered lying in a pool of blood.

"Homicide detectives and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) responded to the scene," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Asea Collins, the Police Public Relations Officer for the North West Region.

"Preliminary findings revealed multiple visible cut wounds on the body. A heavy stone with traces of blood was also recovered near the scene and is believed to have been used in the attack."

The body has been transferred to Yumbe Hospital for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

SP Asea Collins urged anyone with information regarding the murder to come forward and assist in identifying the perpetrator(s).

"We are treating this as a murder case, and the hunt for the suspect or suspects is underway," he said.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, but authorities are working closely with the refugee community and local leaders to gather leads.

