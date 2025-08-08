Uganda: NRM Delegates in Mubende Vow to Support Speaker Among

NRM delegates from Mubende District, led by the party chairperson Thomas Ayinebyona, have endorsed Uganda's Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, as the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) for the NRM party.

Speaker Among was represented by Charles Bakabulindi, the MP representing workers in Parliament, during a meeting held at Joyce Hotel in Mubende, where Among's team addressed the delegates.

Thomas Ayinebyona, the NRM District Chairperson for Mubende, vowed not to support any other candidate apart from Speaker Among.

"I want to tell you that I am Team Triple A -- meaning Annet Anita Among -- because I know what she can do for Mubende District. So I request you to vote for her," said Ayinebyona.

Joshua Ssekate, the NRM Chairperson for Mubende Municipality, tasked the team led by Hon. Bakabulindi to remind Speaker Among, if successfully elected, to advocate for Mubende to be given a full ministerial position.

"It is shameful for the entire district of Mubende to have no minister. I request that if Triple A gets the position, she should fight hard for Mubende to get a minister, because we are one of the districts in Central Uganda that strongly supports the NRM," said Ssekate.

During the meeting, the NRM delegates from Mubende District vowed to support Speaker Among, saying she has lived an exemplary life as Speaker of Parliament.

"Here in Mubende, we are going to support Among because she understands the challenges in our area and will be in a position to present them to the National Chairman," said one of the delegates.

MP Bakabulindi appreciated the people of Mubende for the support and love they showed. He also confirmed that Speaker Among is ready to take on the role of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the NRM party.

"Mubende delegates have shown us love. As a senior in politics, I can assure you Speaker Among is winning with a huge margin. I appreciate all the delegates who have expressed their support," said Bakabulindi.

He also promised to forward the challenges raised during the meeting to Speaker Among, including the request for a ministerial position for Mubende.

"I will ensure that the Speaker receives all the concerns raised by the delegates so they can be addressed," Bakabulindi added.