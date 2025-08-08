Mauritius: Higher Education Commission Offers 14 Mphil/Phd/Dba Scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) handed over award letters to a batch of 14 beneficiaries of the MPhil/PhD/DBA Scholarships, yesterday at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebene.

Speaking at the event the Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon congratulated the awardees for winning a scholarship to embark on their research journeys in public universities. He urged them to work with honesty and rigour so that they can proudly represent themselves and their work at the end of their research.

Dr Sukon dwelt on the crucial importance of a vigorous application of the essential foundations of research, urging scholars to get the research tools right to undertake analysis. He also encouraged them to make the most of Artificial Intelligence, which he emphasised is a powerful tool to assist in various tasks such as producing animated videos.

Moreover, the Minister expressed his intent to encourage more funding for research scholarships falling under clusters that relate to solving national issues.

Addressing the scholarships awardees, the Commissioner of the HEC, Professor (Dr) Romeela Mohee, said that this moment marks the beginning of a continuation of an important academic journey that will not only shape their own future but also contribute meaningfully to the socioeconomic development of the country.

She underpinned the pivotal role of the HEC in supporting the National research ecosystem, reiterating the unwavering commitment to promote research excellence and academic advancement.

Higher Education Commission Scholarships

In line with HEC's commitment to nurturing a vibrant research culture and supporting the academic aspirations of Mauritian scholars, a number of MPhil/PhD/DBA scholarships is offered to eligible undergraduate students to undertake research on a full time or part time basis at a publicly funded university. For the Financial Year 2024/25, 98 students including 14 new awardees have benefitted from this scheme.

Award ceremony

During the event, Senior officials from the HEC and past scholarship recipients shared their insights and experiences, offering valuable guidance to the new scholars.

The awardees were also familiarised with the objectives of the scholarship scheme, the expectations tied to their academic and research commitments, and the scholarship modalities. It also served as a platform to foster a sense of community among scholars and to highlight the critical role of research in national development.