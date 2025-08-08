Mauritius: World Hydrography Day - Seminar Focuses On Seabed Mapping

8 August 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

In the context of the 2025 World Hydrography Day and International Day for Women in Maritime, a seminar focusing on the theme "Seabed Mapping - Enabling Ocean Action" was held on 06 August 2025 at Trevessa House, Mer Rouge.

The event was organised at the initiative of the Women in the Maritime Sector in Eastern and Southern Africa in collaboration with the University of Mauritius, the Mauritius Hydrographic Service and the Ministry of Housing and Lands.

The seminar reinforced Mauritius' commitment to regional leadership through its role in the Southern African and Islands Hydrographic Commission and its coordination of the S-100 initiative under the International Hydrographic Organisation.

In a presentation made by the Officer-in-Charge of the Mauritius Hydrographic Service of the Ministry of Housing and Lands, Commander Poomari Kartik Muthukumar underscored the strategic importance of hydrography for Mauritius. He dwelt on the important role of seabed mapping for safe navigation, environmental protection, coastal resilience, and economic development. Mr Muthukumar further encouraged younger generations, especially women to take up careers in hydrography, calling it "a mission, not just a profession."

The seminar concluded with a panel discussion and Question and Answer session, followed by a networking segment that fostered meaningful connections among participants from academic, governmental, and maritime sectors to advancing a more sustainable and inclusive maritime future.

Celebrated annually on 21 June, World Hydrography Day is designed to raise awareness about hydrography and how it plays a role in improved knowledge of the seas and oceans. The theme this year is "Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action".

The theme for the 2025 International Day for Women in Maritime is "An Ocean of Opportunities for Women", which celebrates the emerging prospects and transformative leadership roles women can assume in reshaping a traditionally male-dominated sector. This International Day is observed globally on 18 May each year.

